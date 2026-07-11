D-Mart’s Q1 Net Profit Up 11.3 Pc to ₹860.44 Cr, Sales Rise 14.9 Pc

Supermarts Ltd, which owns the retail chain D-Mart, has reported an 11.33% increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹860.44 crore for the June quarter of FY2026-27.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹772.81 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.
Its revenue from operations was up 14.9% to ₹18,794.53 crore during the quarter under review. It was at ₹16,359.70 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
"PAT margin stood at 4.6% in Q1FY27 as compared to 4.7% in Q1FY26," the company said in its earnings statement on Saturday evening.
Total expenses of Avenue Supermarts in the June quarter were up 15.11% to ₹17,637.17 crore. Its total income, which includes other income, was ₹18,820.31 crore, up 14.9% in the June quarter.
Commenting on the performance of the Brick and Mortar business, Managing Director & CEO, Anshul Asawa, said two-year-and-older DMart stores grew by 5.5% during Q1 FY27 as compared to 7.1% in Q1 FY26.
"In large metros, growth in older stores, which have significantly higher revenue per square foot, was flat this quarter. While stores in non-metros continue to grow well," he said.
During the quarter, it added three new stores, taking the total store count to 503.
Over its online platform DMart Ready, Avenue E-Commerce CEO Vikram Dasu said that during the quarter, it discontinued its operations in seven cities, which were marginal contributors. As of June 30, 2026, DMart Ready operate in 11 cities.
Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.