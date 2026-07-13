TCS Secures Multi-Million Deal to Run Industrial Giant ABB; Shares Jump 5.5%

Tata Consultancy Services expanded its 20-year partnership with ABB through a multi-million, multi-year contract
TCS will transition to an integrated network-as-a-service model to manage ABB's global network operations
The collaboration supports ABB's Future Network Model programme to standardise and centrally manage its digital infrastructure
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has broadened its alliance with Swiss-Swedish technology firm ABB to overhaul the company's global network systems. This multi-year agreement, valued at several million dollars, deepens a two-decade-long relationship.
Under the contract, the IT major will transition from overseeing software and hardware infrastructure to managing ABB's end-to-end global network operations through a unified network-as-a-service framework.
TCS will help ABB improve user experience, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security and compliance, and scale service delivery. The initiative will prepare the technology leader for next-generation digital operations.
Following the announcement, shares of the IT company were trading 5.50% higher at ₹2,182.60 apiece around mid-afternoon.
What Does the Agreement Hold
The initiative centres on ABB's Future Network Model programme, a company-wide initiative to transform its global network into a unified, centrally managed digital infrastructure.
TCS will act as the strategic partner to build, integrate and manage this global network as a secure, modern and AI-powered utility. The IT firm will also coordinate ABB's diverse vendor systems to ensure seamless and consistent operations across the globe.
The initiative will replace disjointed systems with a secure, scalable and service-oriented architecture. A unified oversight system will combine service integration and management (SIAM), a global network operations hub, and enhanced security features to protect assets.
It will also integrate modernised local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN) and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) infrastructure. TCS will provide end-to-end monitoring and coordination to ensure high-speed connectivity and performance across the network.
Leadership on Strategy
"It is critical to have an ecosystem that is resilient, secure, and aligned with long-term transformation goals. Our association with TCS reflects a shared focus on delivery excellence, continuous enhancement, and building capabilities that can support our strategic priorities," Alec Joannou, Group CIO, ABB, said.
"For over two decades, TCS has had the privilege of supporting ABB’s transformation journey, and the Future Network Model marks the next chapter in this partnership. Through this engagement, we will enable network systems that can sense, adapt, and improve continuously, while strengthening reliability, security, user experience, and scale as ABB continues to advance as a future-ready enterprise," Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing, TCS, said.
Two Decades of Partnership
The two companies have collaborated on multiple modernisation projects over the last 20 years to bolster the technological base of ABB. These projects merged various ERP applications into a single SAP system and hastened the transition to cloud-based platforms.
Together, these initiatives reflect a deep, outcome-driven partnership that continues to evolve with ABB’s business priorities.