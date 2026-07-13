Sensex, Nifty End Flat After Volatile Session As IT Rally Offsets West Asia Jitters

He said the Nifty continues to hold above the 24,200 level, with immediate support placed at 24,100-24,050 and resistance at 24,300-24,400. For the Sensex, support is seen in the 77,300-77,100 zone, while resistance lies between 77,800 and 78,000. Arora added that the broader outlook remains constructive as long as key support levels hold, and investors may continue to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy.