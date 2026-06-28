Indian Mango Mania Hits America, June Exports Top Last Year

India's mango exports to the US are projected to grow by 30 per cent year-on-year, surpassing the 2025 volume of 2,188 metric tonnes by June 2026
APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev stated that an extended export window into July 2026 for north Indian varieties will further drive this growth
Importers like Yakin Shah and Jaya Prakash Gola are catering to regional diaspora preferences for specific varieties including Alphonso, Kesar, and Himayat
Record sales of premium Indian mangoes, including the Alphonso and Himayat varieties, have swept the US market this summer. Importers, as reported by The Economic Times, are driving delivery vans directly into Indian neighbourhoods to meet the surge in demand.
The report stated that sellers coordinate deliveries through WhatsApp groups. Residents gather at designated locations within hours of receiving a notification to purchase fresh shipments directly from the vehicles.
Freight costs have jumped. A sharp escalation in air cargo rates driven by the Iran war has not slowed demand, and India's mango exports to the US are projected to increase 30% year-on-year this season.
As per data, Indian mango exports crossed the entire 2025 tally of 2,188 metric tonnes, worth $9.6 million, by the third week of June 2026. The number is further expected to rise due to an extended shipping season, according to Abhishek Dev, chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.
Dev, as quoted by ET, added that high-quality mango varieties from northern India are likely to reach US markets through July, keeping the export window open for at least another two weeks.
India’s Mango Market
Sales remain heavily concentrated in US cities with large Indian-origin populations, including New Jersey, Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, DC. They actively purchase specific varieties tied to their home states, driving targeted imports of Kesar, Alphonso, Banganapalle, Rasalu and Himayat mangoes.
It is pertinent to mention that India is the world’s largest grower of mangoes and produced 28mn metric tonnes of the fruit in 2024 to 2025, data from research and rating agency Crisil stated.
India's mango market size was worth $2.3bn in 2025, according to Indian research firm Mordor Intelligence, which projected the market to grow to $3.4bn by 2031.
While much of the fruit stays in India, mangoes are popular during the blistering summer heat, about $56mn worth of mangoes and $80mn worth of mango pulp were exported in 2025.
Apart from the US, the United Arab Emirates, UK, Kuwait and Qatar are also among the biggest importers of Indian fresh mangoes.