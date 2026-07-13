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How Much Did HDFC Bank Pay To Its Highest Earning Executives?

Performance-linked variable bonuses significantly boosted the overall remuneration for the leadership team. Bharucha secured a variable payout of ₹8.57 crore, while Jagdishan took home ₹7.29 crore

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank's MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan (left), and Deputy MD Kaizad M Bharucha (right) Photo: HDFC Bank
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • HDFC Bank raised the fixed pay of its top executives in FY26 after RBI approval, with performance-linked bonuses and ESOPs boosting their total remuneration

  • Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Maneck Bharucha emerged as the bank's highest-paid executive, earning ₹17.14 crore

  • Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan received the highest percentage increase in fixed pay at 5.25%

HDFC Bank increased the salaries of its top executives in financial year 2025-26, according to its annual report. Kaizad Maneck Bharucha, the bank's Deputy Managing Director, became the top-earning executive at the lender.

He received a total remuneration of ₹17.14 crore during the year, as per a report by The Economic Times (ET).

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Managing Director Sashidhar Jagdishan earned ₹15.13 crore in the same period. The private lender raised the annualised fixed compensation for its whole-time directors, which took effect on April 1, 2025.

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The Reserve Bank of India approved this wage revision on December 2, 2025.

Breakdown of Fixed Pay

Bharucha drew the highest fixed salary of ₹8.57 crore, registering a 5.12% jump. This package contained a ₹3.60 crore basic salary and ₹4 crore in allowances. It also featured a ₹42.9 lakh provident fund contribution alongside ₹53.6 lakh in superannuation.

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Jagdishan saw his fixed pay grow by 3.22% to reach ₹7.84 crore. His compensation consisted of a basic salary of ₹3.31 crore and ₹3.63 crore in allowances. The bank added a provident fund contribution of ₹39.5 lakh and ₹49.4 lakh for superannuation.

Executive Director V Srinivasa Rangan secured the largest percentage hike at 5.25%. His revised fixed pay stood at ₹8.10 crore. This included a basic salary of ₹4.03 crore, allowances worth ₹2.98 crore, a ₹48 lakh provident fund contribution and ₹60 lakh towards superannuation.

Fellow Executive Director Bhavesh Chandulal Zaveri retired on April 18, 2026. His fixed compensation rose 3.22% to ₹5.10 crore. The total comprised a ₹2.02 crore basic salary, ₹2.53 crore in allowances, ₹24.2 lakh for provident fund and a ₹30.2 lakh superannuation contribution.

Variable Pay and ESOPs

Performance-linked variable bonuses significantly boosted the overall remuneration for the leadership team. Bharucha secured a variable payout of ₹8.57 crore, while Jagdishan took home ₹7.29 crore as a performance bonus.

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Rangan earned a variable pay component of ₹3.18 crore during the financial year. Zaveri received ₹2.02 crore under the same performance bracket.

The private lender additionally rewarded its senior management with employee stock options. Bharucha was granted ESOPs valued at ₹6.23 lakh, the highest among the executive directors, followed by Jagdishan with an allocation of ₹4.28 lakh. Rangan was granted ESOPs worth ₹2.93 lakh and Zaveri acquired ₹1.38 lakh in stock options.

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