Fairfax COO Says IDBI Has Potential To Be Finest Universal Indian Bank With Global Reach

The policy framework for IDBI Bank’s disinvestment was outlined in the Union Budgets for 2016-17 and 2021-22, with the formal sale process commencing in October 2022. The move followed a prolonged period of financial stress at the lender, which remained under the RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action framework from May 2017 to March 2021 and required repeated capital infusions from the government and LIC.