Fairfax Bypassed Investment Banks For IDBI Bank Deal, Unlike Every Earlier Foreign Bank Buyer

Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group have each bought stakes in Indian financial companies. From the Middle East, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC took a majority holding in RBL Bank Ltd, and International Holding Co. invested in Sammaan Capital Ltd. Some of the largest inbound transactions have come from these two regions. India still polices ownership structures and voting rights tightly, yet it has warmed to foreign interest in its financial sector.