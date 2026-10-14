IDBI Bank Gets New Owner As Fairfax Wins 60.72% Stake Sale

The exercise itself dates back to October 7, 2022, when the government floated a preliminary information memorandum seeking expressions of interest. Interested parties had to pass the Reserve Bank of India’s “fit and proper” test and get security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs before being allowed to bid. Final calls moved through the Inter-Ministerial Group, the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment and an empowered group of Cabinet ministers.