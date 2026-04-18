Saman Brings The Soul Of Lucknowi Craft To Mumbai

“For me, Saman is not just a brand, it’s an emotion tied to my roots in Lucknow. Every thread you see carries years of tradition, patience, and human touch. With our Colaba store, we wanted to bring that same warmth and authenticity to Mumbai, while also creating a platform where our artisans, especially women, can continue to grow and shine."



The store launch was attended by Chief Guest Abu Azmi, who marked his presence at the event and extended his support to the brand’s journey. Actor Ayaz Khan also visited the store to congratulate the family and show his support on this special occasion. Often described as “the magic of Lucknow stitched into fabric,” Chikankari traces its origins back centuries ,evolving through time yet retaining its understated elegance. Saman captures this essence beautifully, blending traditional techniques with modern sensibilities to create pieces that feel both timeless and current. With its Colaba debut, the brand invites Mumbai to experience this magic up close, not just as fashion, but as a living, breathing art form.