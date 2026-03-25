Fullife Healthcare Raises ₹300 Crore in Series D Round Led by Elev8

Fullife Healthcare has raised ₹300 crore in a Series D funding round from Elev8 Venture Partners and its limited partners, the company announced today.
The investment marks Elev8’s first deal in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment and its sixth from the current fund.
Fullife operates consumer health and wellness brands including Fast&Up and Chicnutrix, offering products across hydration, sports nutrition, metabolic health and beauty wellness. The company said the fresh capital will be used to expand its product portfolio, scale manufacturing capacity and strengthen distribution across domestic and international markets.
The company plans to enter additional segments such as digestive health, sleep support and protein-based nutrition as part of its expansion strategy. It currently sells more than 100 products and has a presence in over 40 countries, with plans to grow in markets such as the UK, GCC and the United States.
Avendus Capital acted as the financial adviser to Fullife Healthcare and its shareholders on the transaction.
“This partnership will help us strengthen our brands, expand our product portfolio, and scale our manufacturing capabilities as we build a global FMHG company that is proudly made in India, for India, and built for the world,” said Varun Khanna, CEO at Fullife Healthcare.
Founded in 2011, Fullife focuses on nutrition products across hydration, wellness and weight management categories, with manufacturing capabilities in effervescent formats and functional foods.