Snabbit Raises $56 Mn In Series D Funding Round

"Today, for every 1 mature micro market, there are 7-8 new micro markets being built, which means investments are currently outweighing returns. It will take some time for this equation to turn, as we want to clearly prove the economics of the business and then sustain it over a long period. Alongside this, the priority is to build a high-quality, world-class organisation and team that can support continued scale," Agarwal said.