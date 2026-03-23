BIDSO, a design led manufacturing platform focused on the global toys and consumer products ecosystem on Monday announced it has raised ₹63 crore in a funding round led by Blume Ventures.
The fundraise comprises ₹51 crore in equity and ₹12 crore in venture debt.
The round also saw participation from existing investors Peer Capital and Sadev Capital. Venture debt for the round has been raised from Alteria Capital.
In a release, BIDSO said it "raised ₹63 crore in a Series A funding round led by Blume Ventures, comprising ₹51 crore in equity and ₹12 crore in venture debt".
The fresh capital will be deployed to bolster the company's product design and manufacturing capabilities, expand its manufacturing footprint and production capacity, and scale its product portfolio.
"The company will also invest in expanding its design, engineering, production, and sales teams as it accelerates growth in both domestic and international markets," the release added.
BIDSO said that over the past 12 months, it has recorded significant momentum across its global business to business partnerships with leading toy brands.
"The company has also successfully executed a strategy of acquiring licenses for globally recognised characters such as Peppa Pig, Harry Potter, Transformers, and NASA, enabling the company to develop licensed product ranges for its brand partners that resonate strongly with children," the release added.
These developments, combined with a substantial expansion of its product portfolio and increased manufacturing capacity, have helped BIDSO more than double its revenue over the last 12 months, the release said but did not divulge the overall revenue