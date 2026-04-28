Coal India Shares Jump Nearly 5 Pc Post Q4 Earnings

Shares of state-owned CIL on Tuesday climbed nearly 5% in morning trade after the firm reported an 11.1% rise in consolidated net profit in the March quarter.
The stock jumped 4.63% to ₹473.90 on the BSE.
On the NSE, it surged 4.72% to ₹473.90 apiece.
CIL on Monday reported an 11.1% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹10,839.18 crore in the March quarter, driven by higher revenue.
Coal India Ltd (CIL) logged a consolidated net profit of ₹9,751.64 crore in the year-ago period.
In a filing to the BSE, the Maharatna firm said its revenue from operations rose to ₹46,490.03 crore from ₹43,961.56 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The consolidated expenses of the company during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year rose to ₹37,107.07 crore compared to ₹34,999 crore in the year-ago period, CIL said in a regulatory filing.