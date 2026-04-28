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Peak XV Fully Exits Mobikwik In ₹130 Crore Block Deal

According to sources, Peak XV was one of the early investors in the firm and exited at three times of its investment value

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Peak XV Fully Exits Mobikwik In ₹130 Crore Block Deal
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Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners has fully exited from fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems through a block deal of over ₹130 crore, sources aware of the development said.

According to sources, Peak XV was one of the early investors in the firm and exited at three times of its investment value.

"Peak XV Partners has sold around 61 lakh shares, about 7.7 per cent of the company share capital, at an average sale price of ₹214 share apiece. The total deal size is close to ₹130 crore. With this sale, Peak XV has completely exited from the firm," a source said.

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1 April 2026

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A query sent to Peak XV and One Mobikwik elicited no immediate reply.

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Florintree, Viridian Asset Management, Dymon Asia and Karma Capital have bought stakes from Peak XV.

The development comes a day after the company announced RBI granting a NBFC license for its new subsidiary- MobiKwik Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

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