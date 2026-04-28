PSU Bank Shares Fall Nearly 3% after RBI Holds Firm on New Bad Loan Framework

Under the new rules, certain loans will be treated as less risky and will attract a lower risk weight of 75%, meaning banks will not need to hold as much capital against them. To qualify, a loan must be extended to an individual or a small business with a turnover of up to ₹500 crore, must be a standard product such as a home loan, education loan, or term loan and must not exceed ₹10 crore per borrower. Credit card dues that are fully paid on time will also be treated more favourably.