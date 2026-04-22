Karnataka plans to shift to an alcohol-content-based tax system, potentially becoming the first state to adopt the AIB model.
Premium liquor prices may fall while budget segments could see double-digit hikes, impacting price-sensitive consumers.
Large players like United Spirits may benefit, while smaller regional brands could face pressure on volumes and margins.
The Karnataka government has proposed a major overhaul of its liquor taxation system by shifting to an alcohol-content-based model — a move that could significantly reshape pricing, consumption patterns, and industry dynamics in the state.
According to multiple reports, the proposed changes are likely to push up prices of lower-end liquor, disproportionately affecting price-sensitive consumers, even as premium segments may see some relief. Karnataka already levies one of the highest taxes on alcohol in India, at around 83%.
Draft Policy: Shift to Alcohol-Based Taxation
On April 18, the state government issued a draft notification proposing a tax system based on Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) — meaning higher-alcohol-content drinks will attract higher taxes. If implemented, Karnataka would become the first Indian state to adopt this model, which is widely used in Western markets.
The draft policy is open for objections and suggestions until April 25.
How Liquor Is Taxed Currently
At present, the Karnataka government tightly regulates liquor pricing. Manufacturers declare ex-factory prices, based on which the state determines the maximum retail price (MRP). Liquor is categorised into 16 price slabs, each attracting a different level of additional excise duty.
What the New Policy Proposes
The proposed framework aims to simplify this structure by reducing the number of slabs from 16 to eight. It also gives producers greater pricing freedom, allowing them to set MRPs based on market conditions rather than seeking state approval.
According to a report by brokerage firm Nomura, the policy proposes revising the basic excise duty to ₹1,000 per litre of pure alcohol, compared to the current ₹50 per bulk litre of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).
Nomura noted that the move could accelerate “premiumisation” in the market. Premium liquor brands are expected to become more affordable, while mass-market products may become costlier.
Indicative estimates suggest that premium spirits such as Black Dog Scotch Whisky and B&W 12-Year-Old could see price declines of 5–15%. In contrast, budget offerings like DSP Black Deluxe Whisky may witness price increases of 11–16%.
Industry Impact: Winners and Losers
The shift is expected to impact demand dynamics across segments. Higher taxes on lower-priced liquor could weigh on volumes, particularly among low-income consumers, Deccan Herald reported, citing industry sources.
While larger companies may be better positioned to absorb pricing changes without significant volume loss, smaller regional players could face pressure on both sales and profitability.
What It Means for United Spirits
Diageo-owned United Spirits Ltd (USL) could emerge as a key beneficiary of the proposed changes. The company’s portfolio — which includes McDowell’s, Black Dog, Vat 69, and Royal Challenge — is heavily skewed towards the premium and above (P&A) segment, which stands to gain from lower relative taxation.
According to reports, around 90% of USL’s FY25 sales mix comes from the P&A segment. Karnataka accounts for nearly 12–15% of its total sales volumes, making it a crucial market for the company.
Regulatory Changes and Transparency Concerns
Separately, the government has proposed amendments to the Karnataka Excise (Brewery) Rules, 1967, including the removal of a clause requiring manufacturers to disclose ingredients — particularly sugar content — on beer labels, India Today reported.
The move is aimed at easing compliance and improving ease of doing business. However, critics argue that it could reduce transparency and limit consumers’ ability to make informed choices, especially amid rising health concerns.
The draft policy is currently under review and may be formally notified after April 25, following stakeholder feedback.