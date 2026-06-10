Can Zepto Catch Blinkit? What Its IPO Filing Reveals About India's Quick Commerce War

Quick commerce firm Zepto's IPO filing offers the clearest picture yet of where the company stands in India's fiercely contested 10-minute delivery market. The numbers reveal a company that has rapidly emerged as the country's second-largest quick commerce player, widening its lead over Swiggy Instamart and narrowing the scale gap with market leader Blinkit. At the same time, the filing highlights the central challenge facing Zepto ahead of its public market debut: translating scale into profitability.