Eternal Q4 FY26: Deepinder Goyal Pushes Back on AI Threat to Zomato, Blinkit

"We've seen such a story play out before. Google spent over a decade trying to pull transactional behaviour into its own platform. Google Flights. Google Hotels. Google Shopping. Restaurant ordering built into Google Maps. They had the largest demand surface on earth, billions of searches a day, and the strongest distribution advantage in the history of the world. And yet Booking.com is still here. Expedia is still here. Amazon is still here. The vertical apps that consumers had built habits around didn't get displaced," Goyal wrote.