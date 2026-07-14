AI IPO Wave: Why India's Start-up Ecosystem Could Be an Indirect Winner

Mega AI IPOs could revive global venture funding, improving liquidity and start-up exits that may indirectly benefit India
India's AI, SaaS, fintech and deep-tech startups could attract fresh capital as global investors recycle IPO gains
Experts say India still needs stronger AI infrastructure, R&D, compute capacity and long-term capital to build globally competitive AI companies
The global technology IPO cycle has entered a new phase. After SpaceX's blockbuster public listing in June, investor attention has shifted to the next two giants waiting in the queue—OpenAI and Anthropic. Together, the artificial intelligence leaders command private valuations exceeding $1.8 trillion, and their eventual listings are expected to become some of the most closely watched public offerings in market history.
For Wall Street, these IPOs represent another milestone in the AI investment boom. For India, however, the implications extend far beyond the listings themselves.
India has emerged as the world's fourth-largest startup ecosystem, but the funding environment has turned more selective over the past year. Venture investors have become increasingly cautious, late-stage funding has slowed sharply and founders have found it harder to raise large growth rounds. Against that backdrop, successful listings of some of the world's most valuable private technology companies could have an indirect but meaningful impact on India's startup ecosystem by reopening the global venture capital exit cycle.
Market participants say the real question is not whether Indian investors will get exposure to OpenAI or Anthropic, but whether these listings create fresh liquidity that eventually finds its way into India's next generation of technology companies.
Why These IPOs Matter Beyond Wall Street
The scale of the proposed listings is unprecedented. SpaceX's successful market debut has already demonstrated the appetite for large-scale technology businesses. Attention has now shifted to OpenAI and Anthropic, whose combined private valuations exceed $1.8 trillion following their latest funding rounds.
Collectively, these companies represent one of the largest concentrations of private capital ever preparing to enter public markets.
Unlike previous technology IPO cycles dominated by internet companies or software firms, this wave revolves around artificial intelligence, space technology and advanced computing infrastructure—industries expected to shape global technology spending over the coming decade.
The listings also arrive at a time when global investors have been searching for pure-play AI opportunities. While companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft and Alphabet have benefited enormously from AI enthusiasm, investors have had limited opportunities to invest directly in companies developing frontier AI models.
That imbalance is expected to change once these companies become publicly traded.
How Could India Benefit?
For India, the biggest opportunity lies in what happens after the IPOs rather than during them. Venture capital follows a relatively predictable cycle. Investors deploy capital into startups, wait for exits through acquisitions or IPOs and then recycle those proceeds into new investments.
Over the past two years, that cycle has slowed globally as IPO markets remained subdued. Without exits, venture funds have found it harder to return money to investors and raise fresh capital for new funds. Successful listings of AI leaders could begin reversing that trend.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said successful listings of Big AI companies could become an important liquidity event for the global technology sector.
According to him, successful exits could improve venture capital sentiment by allowing global investors to recycle capital into emerging startup ecosystems such as India, particularly in artificial intelligence and deep technology. While India's annual startup funding has moderated to around $10-11 billion, Meena said early-stage AI investments continue to gather momentum, suggesting that fresh global liquidity could support the next phase of funding.
Kamraj Singh Negi, Managing Director and CEO of Investment Banking at Pantomath Capital, echoed a similar view. He said successful global AI IPOs could reopen a robust exit market for venture capital investors. IPOs enable venture funds to return money to their limited partners, improve overall fund performance and raise larger successor funds, creating what he described as a virtuous cycle for innovation and capital deployment.
According to Negi, stronger IPO markets globally are likely to reinforce investor confidence in technology-led businesses in India while increasing allocations towards high-growth sectors including deep technology, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and fintech.
India's Funding Story Is Changing
The timing is significant because India's startup ecosystem has entered a period of transition rather than decline.
According to Tracxn's India Tech Annual Funding Report 2026, startup funding declined 18% during FY26 to $11.7 billion from $14.3 billion a year earlier.
However, the headline number masks a more nuanced picture. While late-stage funding declined 38% to $5.6 billion and seed investments also moderated, early-stage funding actually increased 33% to $4.8 billion.
The data suggests investors are not abandoning Indian startups. Instead, they are becoming considerably more selective, preferring companies with clearer business models, stronger differentiation and sustainable growth prospects.
Another trend supporting the ecosystem is the improvement in public market exits.
India recorded 47 technology IPOs during FY26, compared with 31 in FY25. The country also created six new unicorns during the year despite slower funding activity.
The combination indicates that although capital has become harder to access, quality businesses continue attracting both private and public market investors.
Successful overseas technology IPOs could accelerate this trend by encouraging venture investors to deploy fresh capital after years of relatively limited exits.
Can India Build Its Own OpenAI?
The larger question raised by these listings is whether India can eventually produce AI companies of similar global scale.
Experts believe India possesses several structural advantages but still faces significant gaps.
Saikat Kumar, Partner and Board Member at Red Lions Capital and DIPMarket, said India has the talent required to build globally competitive AI companies but requires substantially higher investment in research and development.
He pointed out that India's public expenditure on research remains around 0.7% of GDP, considerably below the levels seen in developed economies. Strengthening research institutions, encouraging collaboration between academia and industry and improving access to long-term capital will be critical if India hopes to compete globally in frontier AI development.
He added that overseas listings could provide Indian startups with greater global visibility, access to larger pools of capital and external validation, potentially accelerating the country's broader deep-tech ecosystem.
Meena believes sectors such as enterprise AI software, semiconductor design, space technology, climate technology and AI-enabled fintech could emerge as major beneficiaries if global AI investment momentum continues.
However, he cautioned that India would need stronger AI infrastructure, greater computing capacity, better semiconductor capabilities, sovereign AI policies and patient long-term capital to create companies capable of competing internationally.
Opportunities Come With Risks
The global AI listing boom is not without risks. High valuations inevitably raise concerns over sustainability, particularly if public markets begin questioning the pace at which AI companies can monetise their enormous investments.
Any disappointment from these listings could reduce global risk appetite for technology investments, particularly in emerging markets.
Meena warned that valuation mismatches, regulatory uncertainties, talent migration and capital becoming concentrated in only a handful of elite AI companies remain important risks for India.
Negi, however, believes AI is unlikely to crowd out investment in other sectors. Instead, successful listings could expand the overall venture capital pool while making investors more selective. Rather than funding every technology startup, investors are likely to increasingly favour businesses with differentiated intellectual property, scalable business models and clearer pathways to profitability.
That shift aligns closely with India's own funding trends, where capital is increasingly flowing towards companies demonstrating stronger fundamentals rather than simply rapid growth.
Global IPO Cycle Could Reshape India's Startup Landscape
India may not produce an OpenAI or Anthropic overnight, and domestic startups are unlikely to receive an immediate funding windfall solely because these companies list overseas.
Yet history suggests that strong IPO cycles often revive venture investing globally by creating liquidity, restoring investor confidence and encouraging new fund formation.
For India's startup ecosystem, the biggest impact of the coming AI IPO wave may therefore be psychological as much as financial.
Successful listings would reinforce global confidence in technology investing, expand the availability of venture capital and strengthen the exit environment that every startup ecosystem ultimately depends upon.
Whether India converts that opportunity into globally competitive AI companies will depend less on Wall Street's enthusiasm and more on its own ability to deepen research capabilities, build computing infrastructure, nurture specialised talent and create businesses capable of competing well beyond the domestic market.