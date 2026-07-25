Global Funds Return To Emerging Markets After Correction; India Sees Early Recovery

With the Emerging Markets (EM) Index correcting around 10% from its peak, Global Emerging Market (GEM) funds attracted $1.9 billion of inflows in the latest week, following $1.8 billion in the previous week. The two-week inflow of $3.7 billion has reversed around 28% of the $13 billion redeemed over the preceding 10 weeks, suggesting investors have begun selectively adding exposure after the correction.