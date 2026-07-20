Can Swiggy's Inventory Bet Put Instamart On the Road to Breakeven?

"If it's a marketplace model, you're never sure about service quality, whether the partner will have it in stock, whether what is shown in inventory is of the right quality, or whether it will be fulfilled on time. But in an inventory-led model, you can control the quality of the product, the stock, delivery, availability—all of that," he says. "That way, customer happiness definitely goes up and eventually the reasoning is that if happiness goes up, average order value goes up."