Trump, Oil And The TACO Trade: Why Investors Keep Buying The Dip

Meena said investors continue to believe that risks are unlikely to escalate significantly because previous episodes have often ended with negotiations or policy reversals under President Donald Trump. He added that ongoing diplomatic efforts, alternative energy supply routes and strong economic incentives against a prolonged disruption have reinforced this belief. According to him, the TACO trade reflects an increasingly optimistic, risk-tolerant mindset in which investors view geopolitical volatility as temporary, although such positioning could unwind sharply if expectations prove wrong.