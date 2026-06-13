Does Zepto Deserve a $10 Bn Valuation? Decoding the Numbers and Narrative

The allegation stems from the way Zepto has structured its operations. The company purchases inventory directly from brands, holds those goods on its books, and then sells them to a handful of third-party licensee firms, which in turn sell the products to customers on the Zepto platform. This allows Zepto to effectively control inventory and capture economics similar to an inventory-led retailer while presenting itself as a marketplace facilitating transactions between sellers and consumers. The arrangement is enabled through licensing agreements with entities such as Commodum Groceries, Drogheria Sellers and Geddit Convenience, which pay Zepto licensing fees and act as the merchant sellers visible to customers.