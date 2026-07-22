Trump's Tariffs Will Start In 2028; So Why Are Pharma Stocks Falling Today?

Trump's phased tariff plan triggered a broad selloff in Indian pharma stocks despite a two-year grace period.
Analysts see limited near-term earnings impact but rising long-term risks to export margins and competitiveness.
Drugmakers are expected to expand US manufacturing and diversify exports to offset future tariff pressures.
Indian pharmaceutical stocks came under broad selling pressure on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump unveiled a phased tariff roadmap for imported generic medicines, sparking concerns over the long-term outlook for Indian drugmakers that rely heavily on the world's largest pharmaceutical market.
The Nifty Pharma index fell as much as 1.7% during the session, with heavyweight stocks including Sun Pharma, Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories trading lower. Cipla and Dr Reddy's were also among the biggest losers on the Nifty 50. The weakness extended across the sector, with Lupin, Piramal Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Gland Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, Glenmark Pharma, Alkem Laboratories and Mankind Pharma also declining.
While the proposed tariffs will not begin immediately, the market reaction reflected investor concerns that the policy could fundamentally reshape India's generic drug exports to the US over the coming years.
What Has Trump Announced?
Trump on Tuesday proposed a staggered tariff regime for generic medicines imported into the US.
Under the plan, generic medicines will continue to enter the US duty-free for two years from August 1, 2026. However, import duties will increase to 100% from August 1, 2028, before rising further to 200% a year later.
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The US President said the transition period is intended to encourage pharmaceutical companies to establish manufacturing facilities in the United States rather than depend on overseas production. Companies that fail to localise manufacturing within the stipulated timeline would eventually face steep import duties, while policies governing patented, branded and innovative medicines would remain unchanged.
For Indian pharmaceutical companies, the announcement is significant because the US remains their largest export destination.
According to market estimates, Indian drugmakers export nearly $8-9 billion worth of pharmaceutical products to the US every year, the majority of which are generic medicines.
Companies including Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma and Zydus Lifesciences derive a substantial share of their revenues from the US generics market, making any change in US trade policy an important long-term consideration.
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Why Is The Market Reacting Now?
Although the proposed tariffs are still two years away, investors are already pricing in the potential impact on future profitability.
Mayank Jain, Market Analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe, said the proposal introduces a significant long-term structural risk despite strong domestic fundamentals.
"The primary catalyst behind today's market pullback is the proposed US tariff schedule targeting generic drug imports. Since Indian pharmaceutical companies export approximately $8-9 billion worth of products to the US annually, predominantly generics, the proposal introduces a significant long-term structural risk to export margins," he said.
The market is effectively discounting the possibility that higher tariffs could reduce the competitiveness of Indian generic medicines unless companies significantly expand their manufacturing footprint within the US.
The announcement also comes after the US had earlier imposed tariffs on patented medicines under Section 232 while exempting generic medicines, making the latest proposal a notable policy shift for the industry.
Near-Term Relief, Long-Term Challenge
Despite Wednesday's selloff, analysts believe the immediate financial impact on Indian drugmakers is likely to remain limited.
The proposed tariff structure includes a two-year grace period, giving companies time to reassess manufacturing strategies, diversify supply chains and expand production facilities closer to the US market.
Jain noted that the domestic pharmaceutical industry continues to enjoy strong growth momentum.
The Indian Pharmaceutical Market is projected to grow 11.3% in 2026, accelerating from 8.1% in 2025. The market is also expected to expand from $60.3 billion in 2026 to nearly $79.7 billion by 2031, providing an important growth cushion against overseas policy risks.
He added that the Nifty Pharma Index continues to trade comfortably above its long-term moving averages, suggesting that the sector's structural uptrend remains intact despite short-term volatility.
Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, also believes earnings are unlikely to face any meaningful impact over the next two financial years.
"The outlook for Indian pharma stocks balances short-term resilience with long-term strategic realignment. In the near term (FY27-FY28), earnings and cash flows face negligible direct impact thanks to the two-year zero-tariff grace period through July 2028, alongside transfer-pricing mechanisms that insulate initial duty valuations," he said.
However, Meena cautioned that investor sentiment could remain under pressure as markets adjust to policy uncertainty.
How Can Indian Pharma Companies Respond?
The two-year transition period provides Indian pharmaceutical companies with an opportunity to prepare before higher tariffs come into force.
Analysts expect companies to accelerate investments in US manufacturing facilities, diversify export markets and focus on higher-value products such as complex injectables, biosimilars and specialty medicines, where pricing power is stronger.
Jain said export diversification is also gathering pace following the implementation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which removes import duties on Indian pharmaceutical products entering the UK and is expected to boost exports to that market.
Meanwhile, companies with stronger domestic franchises and integrated manufacturing capabilities may be better positioned to withstand changes in global trade policies.
Meena believes the sector could witness increasing divergence if tariffs eventually reach 100% and later 200%.
"Over the next three to five years, pure-play generic exporters could face significant margin pressure if the proposed tariffs are implemented. Relative winners are likely to be companies with established US manufacturing operations or those shifting towards complex injectables, biosimilars and specialty drugs that command higher pricing power," he said.
For investors, Wednesday's selloff reflects more than a reaction to a policy announcement. It underscores growing concerns that while the global demand for affordable generic medicines remains strong, the economics of supplying the US market could change materially over the next few years. The coming two-year transition period is therefore likely to determine which Indian drugmakers successfully adapt to a changing global pharmaceutical landscape and which remain vulnerable to rising trade barriers.