Swiggy Raises ₹10,000 Cr via QIP; Instamart Expansion In Focus

More than 80% of the QIP was taken up by domestic investors, with mutual funds accounting for about 37% of the issue. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund emerged as the largest buyer, securing around 16% of the placement. Other domestic mutual fund investors included SBI, HDFC, Nippon India, Kotak, Mirae Asset, Axis and Aditya Birla Sun Life, among others. Insurance companies such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance were also key participants.