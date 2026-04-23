West Asia War Hits India's Summer Sips: Diet Coke Shortage Spreads Across Major Cities

Why Diet Coke Is Hit the Hardest

While soft drinks in India are sold in both plastic bottles and cans, Diet Coke is available only in cans, making it uniquely vulnerable to the shortage. "While can shortages are impacting all soft drinks, the reason why Diet Coke is seeing a shortage in particular is because of a combination of factors," a leading bottling partner told the Economic Times. "It is the fastest growing diet drink in the country by a significant margin."