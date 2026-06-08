India's EV Penetration Crosses 11% for First Time as Auto Retail Sales Hit Record in May

FADA President C S Vigneshwar said: "As anticipated in our April 2026 release, the watch-outs we had flagged -- an above-normal heat wave, fuel-price pressure and the evolving West Asia situation -- did come into play during May 2026, and yet Indian auto retail has held its growth trajectory with May'26 registering the best ever May across 3W, PV, tractors and overall registrations".