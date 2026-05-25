Hindalco Aluminium Exports to Japan, Korea, Taiwan Rise as Company Fills West Asia Crisis Supply Gaps

When asked about the timeline for US listing of its US-based subsidiary Novelis Inc, the MD said: "Our only focus in Novelis is the restart of Oswego (plant), the commissioning of Bay Minette and full ramp-up of Bay Minette which will take another 18 months so before that we have no other thoughts in mind." Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group. A $31B metals powerhouse, it is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenue and a major global player in copper and specialty alumina.