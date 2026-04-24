Diet Coke Getting Expensive in India? Here's What's Behind the Shortage and Price Hike

The 300 ml can appears to be the most affected pack size. Sonam from Gurugram said the can is being sold for ₹70 at some stores, nearly double the usual price. A consumer from Mumbai reported the same can being sold for ₹50, while Arghya Deep from Bengaluru said he encountered the ₹70 price point as well. "Three days ago, I went to a store to get myself a ₹40 can, and I was surprised when the shopkeeper told me that it now costs ₹70," he said.