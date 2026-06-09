Why India’s Heat Planning is in the Hot Seat

Similarly, cool roofs have emerged as one of the most scalable urban heat interventions. Yet their effectiveness depends not only on individual implementation but on neighborhood-scale adoption and maintenance. Long-term resilience will also require scaling affordable, thermally efficient building materials, particularly informal housing where indoor heat exposure can remain dangerously high through increasingly warm nights. Access to low cost and sustainable cooling is a large piece of the puzzle too. Making progress on multiple interventions would result in a virtuous cycle, reinforcing positive effects. For example, increasing tree cover would reduce urban heat island effect, which would reduce peak electricity demand for cooling and workload on hospitals during heat events. State and city agencies will need ongoing capacity building and coordination mechanisms that allow heat resilience to become embedded within broader urban planning.