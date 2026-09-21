UPI Has A Magic Number Behind Its Controversial MDR Structure

He also highlighted the broader formalisation benefits as money moves through bank accounts rather than cash channels. “The most important part is the shift of the payment mode to the organised channel. Otherwise, this money would have been circulating in the form of cash in the ecosystem. Now that money is moving from bank to bank, that is something which has created an additional leg as far as our financialisation is concerned,” he said, arguing that the economy is getting more formal because of this payment ecosystem.