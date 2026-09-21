UPI Has A Magic Number Behind Its Controversial MDR Structure

UPI’s new MDR structure could generate around ₹15,000–20,000 crore annually, broadly matching the estimated cost of running its payment infrastructure
But the ₹20,000-crore figure is not a fixed break-even point, as UPI’s costs are likely to rise with transaction volumes and scale
The long-term sustainability of UPI could therefore depend on revenue from credit, merchant services and other financial products beyond payments
UPI’s new MDR regime threw up a striking ₹20,000-crore equation. The cost of running this payment ecosystem and the projected MDR revenue converge around the same number, that is, ₹20,000 crore. Per NPCI data, the annual cost of keeping UPI’s payments infrastructure running is estimated at around ₹20,000 crore.
And industry estimates stated that the new charge on select merchant transactions could generate roughly ₹15,000-20,000 crore annually. From October 15, UPI will levy a 0.4% Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on P2M payments above ₹2,000, capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.
On paper, the numbers almost match. But the equation is not quite as neat as it looks. UPI’s costs could keep rising with its expanding scale, raising a bigger question about whether the new MDR can make the ecosystem financially sustainable in the long run.
The ₹20,000-Cr Coincidence
The revenue and cost figures are surprisingly close. The headline MDR number looks substantial, but getting there depends on how much of UPI’s enormous transaction pool actually qualifies for the charge. Not every payment will. P2P transactions remain free, as do P2M payments up to ₹2,000, leaving only a slice of the network’s daily flows subject to the new MDR.
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Based on daily UPI flows and the share of transactions above ₹2,000, Mehul Mistry, SVP, customer success, strategy & growth at Zeta, estimates that the new MDR could generate around ₹20,600 crore a year. His calculation is based on approximately ₹96,000 crore worth of UPI transactions processed daily.
Of this, Mistry estimates that about ₹14,000 crore is eligible for the 0.4% MDR. That works out to roughly ₹57 crore a day, or about ₹20,600 crore a year.
That does not, however, mean UPI would automatically generate a ₹600 crore surplus. The revenue estimate itself depends on transaction mix, the number of payments above ₹2,000 and the impact of the ₹300 cap.
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₹20,000 Cr May Not Be Enough
The ₹20,000 crore revenue cannot be treated as a “fixed break-even figure”. The projected MDR pool, according to Dilip Modi, founder of Spice Money, is a contribution towards the costs of running the system rather than a precise matching exercise. "I don't see this as a matching algorithm. I see this as a way which starts chipping in towards addressing the costs," said Modi.
And this underlying cost will rise as UPI expands. Whether that annual cost is ₹15,000 crore, ₹20,000 crore, ₹25,000 crore or ₹30,000 crore, he said, it remains a substantial expense. The larger question, therefore, is how to meet a cost that will keep growing alongside UPI itself.
This means the ₹20,000 crore revenue figure cannot be viewed as a permanent threshold for profitability. In other words, ₹20,000 crore is not a finish line. If UPI keeps getting bigger, the cost of running it could rise too.
There is another cost to account for: P2P payments, which remain free. The question is whether the MDR collected from merchant transactions can also help support the wider UPI network, including transactions that generate no MDR.
MDR Maths Has A Few Catches
The second issue is where the projected ₹20,000 crore actually goes.
Mistry estimated that of the roughly ₹20,600 crore annual pool, about ₹6,200 crore would accrue to acquiring banks and be further shared with payment aggregators and payee Payment Service Providers (PSPs). Issuing banks would receive around ₹8,200 crore, payer PSPs around ₹2,000 crore and TPAPs around ₹4,100 crore.
The MDR pool, therefore, is not equivalent to a ₹20,000 crore profit pool for the UPI ecosystem. It is distributed among several participants, each of which also bears different costs.
MDR revenue should not be viewed in isolation. If UPI transactions continue to rise, Modi said both the costs and potential MDR pool will change.
Who Really Pays For UPI?
If MDR is primarily a way to offset the cost of running UPI, the larger question is where the ecosystem can make money beyond the payment itself. This is where adjacent financial services could become important.
MDR could help cover the underlying cost of maintaining the payment infrastructure, but profitability could increasingly come from services built around the payments network, according to Amit Bansal, co-founder of VimanoTech. These could include credit, merchant solutions, reconciliation and other financial products.
And it is also important to note that the immediate payer under the new framework is the merchant, not the consumer. Certain sectors, including railways, telecom, insurance and fuel, will instead attract a flat ₹5 fee on transactions above ₹2,000.
Therefore, the direct responsibility of MDR payment comes down to merchants and traders.
But experts said that the wider economics of UPI extend beyond MDR. Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said UPI has created a wider financial dividend by bringing transactions into formal banking channels and enabling businesses to acquire customers and merchants who can subsequently be offered financial products.
“The entire UPI ecosystem has a huge financial dividend. Although it may appear like UPI is a burden on this ecosystem, the kind of business which has been built because of the UPI ecosystem, and the dividend out of that, has been enormous,” Agrawal added.
He also highlighted the broader formalisation benefits as money moves through bank accounts rather than cash channels. “The most important part is the shift of the payment mode to the organised channel. Otherwise, this money would have been circulating in the form of cash in the ecosystem. Now that money is moving from bank to bank, that is something which has created an additional leg as far as our financialisation is concerned,” he said, arguing that the economy is getting more formal because of this payment ecosystem.
Can Revenue Outrun Cost?
If MDR mainly helps cover the cost of running UPI, the longer-term economics will depend on what the ecosystem can earn beyond the payment itself. Credit, merchant solutions, reconciliation and other financial products could provide those additional revenue streams, Bansal said.
“Over time, scale, operating efficiency, and better monetisation of the broader ecosystem will be important for improving profitability,” Bansal said.
There is also a risk that some larger merchant transactions could move towards cash or debit cards. Agrawal said the extent of such migration would only become clear after implementation. Modi, however, said he did not expect MDR to materially slow UPI adoption because of its convenience and widespread merchant acceptance.
For smaller payment players, MDR could provide an additional revenue stream to invest in products and compete with PhonePe and Google Pay, which are the largest players in the UPI ecosystem. But Modi argued that this is less about immediately changing the existing market structure and more about enabling startups to build specialised products around specific customer segments.
The real answer will come after October 15, as NPCI data begins to show how transaction growth, merchant behaviour, migration to other payment modes, the actual MDR pool and UPI-related costs evolve. That will show whether ₹20,000 crore can become a durable funding base, or whether the economics of UPI will need to stretch beyond MDR.