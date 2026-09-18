The Future of Indian Farming Is Older Than We Think

India need not choose between traditional farming wisdom and modern technology. The piece argues that science, genetics, weather tools and agronomic support can strengthen rather than replace farmers’ inherited knowledge.
Genetic innovation could help Indian agriculture scale sustainably, with examples including gene-edited rice, while better extension services, reliable weather forecasts and professional agronomic advice could help farmers manage risk.
The future may lie in combining old practices with new tools, from traditional soil-management principles to precision farming and direct-seeded rice, rather than simply replicating America’s industrial farming model.
For years, I believed India's agriculture had only one path to prosperity: becoming more like America. After a career in crop genetics and agribusiness across both countries, I have come to the opposite conclusion.
The future of our farms is not about replacing tradition with technology. It is about using technology to preserve, strengthen and scale what our farmers already know.
Intuition Vs Science
India and America are two agricultural powerhouses, and each possesses what the other lacks.
America mastered the tools of modern farming and is only now rediscovering the ecological wisdom it set aside. India kept that wisdom, but too often denied its farmers the tools to scale it.
And it is real wisdom, not sentiment. The farmer who reads the coming season in the smell of the first rain, who judges a crop's thirst by the curl of a leaf, who sows by a calendar older than any almanac, is not guessing.
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That knowledge was gathered slowly, tested across a thousand seasons, and passed down by hand. We dismissed it as intuition. It is science in its oldest form.
Tooling the Farmers
What India must import from America is not machinery. It is the scaffolding around the farmer.
Behind every American planting decision stands a support system the Indian farmer rarely has: a weather forecast that can be trusted, an extension service, an agronomist who walks the fields.
Our farmers make the same decisions with none of that, leaning on inherited instinct and the advice of the local input dealer, whose income depends on selling the very products he recommends.
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A single wrong call can mean financial ruin. As recently as 2019, barely two in five of India's farm households received any technical advice on their crops at all.
Dependable forecasts and real professional advice would not replace that wisdom but sharpen it, helping each decision fit the soil and the season. American farmers do not face less risk than ours. They just have the tools to manage it. Ours are left to absorb whatever the season sends.
Then there is genetics, where our hesitation has cost us most. Bt cotton proved two decades ago what a single trait could do to an Indian crop. In 2025, our own scientists released India's first gene-edited rice.
Yet between those two moments we froze: Bt brinjal under moratorium since 2010, GM mustard lost in the courts, a split Supreme Court verdict in 2024. India built the laboratory and refused the field. And look what we did the moment the door opened.
We took Samba Mahsuri, a variety Indian families have loved for generations, and edited it to yield 19% more on less water, while leaving its taste untouched. That is not technology erasing tradition. It is technology defending it.
America, meanwhile, is proving that owning the tools is not the same as keeping the wisdom.
Decades of scale and monoculture bred a brittle system: more herbicide-resistant weed species than any nation on earth, over 80 at last count, and soils that need ever more input to perform. Now American farmers are quietly returning to what our smallholders never abandoned.
They are planting cover crops and rotating their fields, now across 18 million acres and rising, to undo the damage their own efficiency caused.
The most modern farms on earth are relearning the oldest instinct of the Indian farm: feed the soil, diversify and work with the land, rather than against it.
The answer lies at neither extreme, and the best of our own farming already shows it.
Before the Green Revolution taught us to flood our paddies, farmers sowed rice straight into the soil.
That older method is returning, made viable by two modern tools: herbicide-tolerant seed to hold back the weeds that once made direct sowing impossible, and precision drills to place the seed.
Direct-seeded rice uses up to a third less water, on a crop that spans some 44 million hectares of India and ranks among the thirstiest we grow.
Adoption of the modern, mechanized version is still young, but the runway is vast: agronomists estimate that between a fifth and three-fifths of India's rice land could eventually make the switch.
The wisdom is a thousand years old. The tools are five. Neither works alone.
Tradition Vs Technology
We have spent too long asking whether India's farms must choose between the grandmother and the gene. They never had to. The future lies in combining inherited wisdom with modern science, and India already holds half that equation. It is time we stopped treating the other half with suspicion.
The future of Indian farming will not be invented. It will be remembered, and finally given the tools to thrive.
Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal.
About the Author: Achal Shah, an expert on agriculture and gene-editing, is Vice President of Strategic Development at Monterey Holdings' biotech division.