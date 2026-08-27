Why Air India Needs $1.5 Bn? Crisis, Turbulent Transitions And Singapore Concerns Explained

Air India has sought about $1.5 billion in fresh equity from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines as losses mount
Air India and Air India Express reported losses as operational and geopolitical disruptions added to pressure
The funding request has also triggered concerns in Singapore over SIA's exposure and the potential implications for Temasek
Air India has sought about $1.5 billion in fresh equity from its owners, Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA), as the airline looks to fund its turnaround while dealing with steep losses and operational pressures.
The funding could be provided in tranches, with SIA required to contribute its share for the proposal to proceed. Discussions are continuing and no final decision has been taken, as per a report by Reuters.
The request comes after Air India and its budget arm, Air India Express, reported combined losses of $2.33 billion for the financial year ended March 2026, more than twice the previous year's losses, the report said.
Crisis And Ongoing Challenges
Air India's financial strain has been compounded by several external shocks. The carrier has faced restrictions on flying through Pakistani airspace, disruption to its international network amid the US-Israel war with Iran and the aftermath of the June 2025 Ahmedabad plane crash, which killed 260 people.
The airline has also been grappling with aircraft-related and structural problems.
Air India has sought to defer deliveries of hundreds of aircraft ordered from Airbus and Boeing as Tata pushes the carrier to contain costs and reduce losses, as per Reuters.
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Supply-chain delays, legacy technology systems, workforce requirements and the need to refurbish its existing fleet have added to the turnaround burden.
The carrier was taken back into private ownership in January 2022, when the Tata Group acquired Air India following its privatisation. Since then, the group has sought to combine Air India and Vistara and build a larger full-service airline with a renewed international footprint.
The proposed capital infusion is aimed at giving Air India additional financial headroom as it continues its multi-year transformation, rather than representing a one-off fix to its losses.
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Turnaround Marred By Leadership Transitions
Tata Sons outgoing chairman N Chandrasekaran, has previously said the transformation could take 5-10 years.
In Tata Sons' FY26 annual report statement, he described the process as a long journey because of Air India's starting position and pointed to component delays, legacy technology, workforce requirements, airspace disruptions and higher fuel and currency pressures, as per ET.
The expected turnaround of the airline has witnessed a turbulent leadership transition in the recent past.
Campbell Wilson stepped down as Air India CEO earlier this year, with former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde Gebremariam expected to take charge.
Chandrasekaran is also going to step down as Tata Sons chairman in February. He decided not to seek a third term reportedly due to disagreements within the Tata Group, including concerns partly related to losses at Air India.
What Are Singapore's Concerns?
The proposed funding has created a separate dilemma for SIA, which owns about 25% of Air India. Its contribution to a $1.5 billion equity infusion would be roughly $375 million, according to a report by Singapore-based financial The Business Times.
SIA has already invested heavily in the Indian airline. Its Air India investment, including the Vistara transaction, was about S$2.1 billion.
SIA has said Air India remains part of its long-term India strategy and that its board would carefully assess any request for additional capital, taking into account its own requirements and Air India's business strategy, as per ET.
The financial impact has triggered political scrutiny in Singapore. Workers' Party MP Kenneth Tiong Boon Kiat, in a Facebook post, argued that any further funding could have implications for Temasek because the Singapore state-linked investment company owns most of SIA.
"No one, least of all Singaporeans, owes Air India a living," Tiong said, adding, "I will not support, nor expect, any future use of Temasek's funds to prop up Air India via Singapore Airlines."
"If Singapore Airlines wants to continue its bet on Air India, it should do so on its own two feet, and not on Temasek's," Tiong further wrote.
Tiong has also filed a parliamentary question for oral answer on September 8, asking whether losses from SIA's foreign associates have been assessed against its ability to provide essential transport services and whether a continuing pattern of losses could trigger notification requirements under Singapore's Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore Act 2009.