UPI MDR’s First Litmus Test Is The Festive Season

None of this means the concerns raised by trade bodies are wrong. Margins genuinely are thin in organised retail, and a new cost landing during the busiest weeks of the year deserves scrutiny. But scrutiny and prediction are different exercises. The prediction, based on what digital payment behaviour in India has looked like for five straight festive seasons now, is that habit holds. Consumers will keep paying the way they already pay, and merchants will keep accepting the rail that, even with the fee, remains cheaper than everything else on offer.