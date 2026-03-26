Outlook Planet C3 2026: India’s $22 Trn Bet Fuels Green Growth Focus

As climate risks are rising and energy demand is surging alongside rapid economic growth, India is accelerating efforts to build a green energy economy that can support its long-term development goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 while honouring its Net Zero by 2070 commitment.
A recent Observer Research Foundation (ORF) report outlines ten strategic priorities to leverage clean energy as economic statecraft, framing the energy transition not just as a climate imperative but as an engine for industrial competitiveness, reduced import dependency and expanded job opportunities. Core recommendations include scaling renewables, deepening electrification, bolstering energy storage and integrating green hydrogen and advanced technologies into the national energy blueprint.
India’s current progress in clean energy underscores this shift. The country has already exceeded its 2030 Paris Agreement target by reaching 50% non-fossil installed power capacity ahead of schedule, driven by rapid deployment of solar and wind resources.
However, government think-tank NITI Aayog's recent reports estimate that to align its development and climate goals, India will need $22.7 trillion investment in the energy transition by 2070. This funding will support infrastructure modernisation, grid resilience and expanded clean energy systems across power, industry and transport sectors.
Additionally recent reports have cited the challenges of financing, technology gaps and institutional readiness in the face of VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity). Achieving the mission's 2047 goals will require bold policy reform, private-sector capital mobilisation and international cooperation; the themes that are central to the upcoming Outlook Planet C3 summit dialogue.
The C3 (Climate Circularity Community) Summit and Awards will focus on the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision of reflecting a delicate balancing act of fostering economic growth, ensuring energy security and meeting climate commitments amid global uncertainties. It will give stakeholders a chance to work together on the next chapter of India's green growth story.