Airport Hotels Fuel Hospitality Growth as India Expands Aviation Infrastructure

India's expanding aviation infrastructure is emerging as a major catalyst for growth in the hospitality sector, with leading hotel chains ramping up investments in airport-linked properties amid rising air traffic, improved regional connectivity and the development of new urban corridors.
According to hotel industry executives, the surge in greenfield airports and improving connectivity to tier-II and tier-III cities is creating strong momentum for hotels located near airports, which cater to business travellers, transit passengers, airline crew and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) traffic.
Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, of Radisson Hotel Group, told PTI that airport hotels are emerging as a high-growth segment within the hospitality industry as India accelerates airport infrastructure development.
"The rapid expansion of airport infrastructure across India, particularly greenfield developments, is positioning airport hotels as a high-growth segment within the hospitality sector," Sharma said.
"As air connectivity improves, we are seeing a clear rise in demand for well-located hotels that cater to transit passengers, airline crew, and business travellers seeking convenience, efficiency, and seamless access to key commercial hubs," he added.
Sharma said the hotel chain is actively strengthening its footprint in airport-led micro-markets that are witnessing rapid commercial and urban expansion.
"We will continue to evaluate such opportunities that align with our expansion strategy and enable us to deepen our footprint across India's evolving aviation and hospitality landscape," Sharma said.
Gaurav Singh, COO of Chalet Hotels Limited, said airport infrastructure expansion is transforming hospitality demand dynamics by improving access to emerging destinations.
"The expansion of airport infrastructure across India is playing a meaningful role in reshaping hospitality demand, particularly by improving access to markets that were earlier considered peripheral or seasonal," Singh said.
"We are already seeing stronger traction in destinations that have benefited from better air connectivity, with demand becoming more consistent and less dependent on peak travel periods," he added.
Singh noted that enhanced connectivity is also diversifying the traveller profile in several destinations.
Improved connectivity is also broadening the traveller mix, bringing in not just leisure demand, but also corporate and MICE segments into markets that were previously more leisure-led. This, in turn, supports more stable occupancy and better quality of demand across the year," he said.