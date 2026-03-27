Outlook Planet C3 2026: Climate Taxonomy Alone Not Enough, Say Experts

“So, the money is available, as long as certain terms are met and there is a regulatory context within which those terms are determined. The borrowers are of different scale and knowledge. So there is a hide cost involved. To bridge the gap, someone has to bring an element of certainty and patience. One is we need to look at the regulatory area. And the other kind of finance apart from the government. So those are the area where a degree of institutionality is needed,” he added.