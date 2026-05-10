ELV Rules Make Auto Sector Non-Compliant; FY26 Scrap Target Missed by 70%

According to the rule, in FY26, manufacturers had to scrap a minimum of 8 per cent of the steel equivalent of vehicles sold in FY2005-06 (for private) and FY2010-11 (for commercial). It translates to a total of 95.2 lakh vehicles eligible for fitness test in 2025-26, and out of which 7.62 lakh were required to be scrapped in order to meet the 8 per cent target.