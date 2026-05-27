India’s Power Demand Hits Record 270 GW as Cooling Needs Surge: Report

Rapid urbanisation has transformed cities into "heat traps" through the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect, which makes urban areas 2 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius hotter than rural surroundings. This trend is particularly pronounced in northwest India. The use of air conditioners is projected to expand to 40% of Indian households by 2030. While providing indoor relief, these units exacerbate the UHI effect by releasing significant waste heat back into the urban environment.