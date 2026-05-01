India’s Power Growth Slows in Q4 FY26 as Clean Energy Boom Tests Grid Limits

However, the report warns that any shortfall in renewable energy expansion could strain supply reliability. If non-fossil capacity reaches only 400 GW, about 0.26% of demand may go unmet, requiring an additional 10 GW of coal capacity and stronger transmission infrastructure. Even at 500 GW, faster demand growth or system inefficiencies could still leave up to 0.32% of demand unmet, necessitating around 6 GW of additional coal-based capacity and further grid upgrades.