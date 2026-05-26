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KPI Green Plans $1 Bn Infrastructure Trust Amid Green Energy Push

KPI Green plans a billion-dollar infrastructure trust to expand renewable energy capacity in India

O
Outlook Planet Desk
Curated by: Sonali Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Solar panels at a renewable energy project site in India
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • KPI Green plans launching infrastructure trust backed by operational renewable energy assets nationwide.

  • Proposed trust may raise nearly $1bn from institutional and retail investors.

  • India targets 500 GW non-fossil electricity capacity before decade’s end under climate commitments.

KPI Green Energy is planning to launch an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by renewable energy assets to ​raise up to $1bn, reported Reuters.

The trust ‌will target an initial raise of 80 to 100bn rupees, Faruk Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of parent company KP Group ​told Reuters, adding that the InvIT is planned ​to be launched around the end of FY27-28.

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1 May 2026

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Based in the ⁠western state of Gujarat, KPI Green Energy is turning to ​InvITs to broaden its capital base as India races to build 500 ​gigawatts of clean energy capacity by the end of the decade.

KPI Green tapped the debt market last year, raising 6.7bn rupees via a green bond backed ​by a 65% guarantee from GuarantCo, a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) ​company.

The proposed InvIT will hold 1.5-2 GW of operational solar, wind and hybrid ‌power ⁠projects. Some of these assets have long-term power supply agreements with state-backed utilities, including Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam and SJVN, Patel told Reuters.

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What Is Infrastructure Investment Trust?

An Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is a SEBI-regulated collective investment vehicle, similar to a mutual fund, that pools capital from individual and institutional investors to invest directly in income-generating infrastructure projects.

By housing operational assets like highways, power lines and telecom towers under a trust structure, InvITs allow developers to monetise completed projects and recycle capital. In return, investors receive regular passive income, as regulations mandate that InvITs distribute at least 90% of their net cash flows back to unit-holders.

There are 28 registered InvITs in India, as of March ⁠2026, managing ​assets worth more than 7trn ​rupees, with a total market capitalisation of 2.60trn rupees, Reuters reported citing Bharat ​InvITs Association.

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Renewable Energy Target for 2030

India’s primary target for 2030 is to achieve 500 Gigawatts (GW) of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, led by solar and wind power.

Under its Paris Agreement commitments, India also pledges that these clean energy sources will constitute 50% of its cumulative electric power capacity by 2030, a milestone the nation successfully surpassed five years ahead of schedule.

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