Electric Vehicles Recorded 20 Mn Sales in 2025 Despite Early 2026 Slowdown, Says Report

The market downturn in early 2026 is concentrated in China and the United States. In China, the reintroduction of a 5% purchase tax and the scaling back of trade-in subsidies have increased the effective price of entry-level electric models. In the United States, the termination of federal tax credits in late 2025 caused sales to fall by one-third in the first quarter of 2026. Conversely, Europe maintained sales with a 30% increase during the same period, supported by strict CO2 standards, stated the IEA report.