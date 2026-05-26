Why Your Alphonso Mangoes Are Becoming Scarce This Summer

Bapusaheb Manikrao Lambade, a government agriculture officer in Devgad, one of Maharashtra's top Alphonso-growing areas told Reuters that there was a visible sharp difference in day and nighttime temperatures in December and January that impacted flowering and fruit setting process during that season. Further adding to the stress, hotter than usual weather in April and May, probably due to the El Niño weather phenomenon, then completely spoiled the fruits.