Heatwave Alert: Delhi Nears 46 Degrees Celsius as Extreme Heat Grips North India

Delhi temperatures may reach 46 degrees amid intensifying heatwave conditions across northern India.
IMD issued yellow alert warning residents about prolonged extreme heat and warm nights.
PM Modi urged citizens staying hydrated and recognising signs of heat exhaustion symptoms.
Residents of Delhi, north and central India continued to experience intense heatwave conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The met department further warned that temperatures are expected to increase further over the next few days.
According to IMD’s weather bulletin, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Telangana.
The weather department has also forecast hot and humid conditions over parts of West Bengal, Konkan, coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Warm night conditions are also expected to persist in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi over the coming days.
In addition, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions for the national capital. The weather department predicted mainly clear skies along with heatwave conditions at isolated places. Strong surface winds with speeds of 20-30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph during the day, are also expected. Delhi’s maximum temperature is likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to lie around 29 degrees Celsius.
PM Modi Issues Public Appeal
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi urged citizens in a post on X on May 27 to remain cautious and take necessary precautions during the ongoing heatwave. He advised citizens to stay hydrated while stepping outdoors.
“Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.
The appeal comes at a time when many states in north and central India are witnessing extreme temperatures, with several regions reporting conditions close to or above 45 degrees Celsius.
In another post on X, PM Modi asked citizens to watch for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea or extreme fatigue. “If someone around you feels unusually unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately. Ensure they get water, ORS etc. that helps them,” he wrote.