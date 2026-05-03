Auto Industry Faces ₹25k Cr Hit on Profits for FY26 due to End-of-Life Vehicle Rule

The "Rule 4 (6)" of the January 2025 notification states, "In case the producer stops its operations, the producer must comply with its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) in respect of vehicles already made available in the market till closure of operations..." "This rule triggers accounting standard IND AS 37, ' Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets', which means automakers will have to make substantial financial provisions for the cost of EPR certificates for all vehicles sold over the past 20 years for private, and 15 years for commercial," an industry executive on the condition of anonymity said.