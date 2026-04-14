West Asia War May Have Adverse Implications For Auto Industry: SIAM

He further said, "If things get prolonged, things worsen, then we are dealing with inevitable..." On cost escalations and possible vehicle price hikes, Chandra said, "There might be potential cost increases that you will start seeing price increases for the vehicles. To what extent OEMs will be able to absorb the commodity prices, and to what extent commodity prices will increase, will be clear in the next four weeks to five weeks. Once that is clear, then it can be determined." If the fuel prices also significantly increase and the West Asia crisis also prolongs, then there can be an issue on demand, he noted.