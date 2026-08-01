Why Incentives Alone Can't Drive Mass EV Adoption

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Broadly, there have been two models, and now a third is emerging.

The first model focuses on attracting manufacturing investment. States such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra have designed their EV policies to attract manufacturers and build a production ecosystem.

The second model is about promoting EV adoption and usage. Delhi has been the best example of this approach, using incentives and charging infrastructure to encourage consumers to shift to EVs.

Now, a third model is emerging through Delhi's proposed new EV policy. Beyond promoting EVs, it also seeks to restrict internal combustion engine [ICE] vehicles in certain segments. Rather than relying only on incentives, it uses regulatory measures to accelerate EV adoption.