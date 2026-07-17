Trump's New US Visa Rules Explained: What Fixed-Term Visas Mean For Indian Students And Journalists

How will Indian students be affected?

India is the largest source country for F-1 students in the US, which means Indian students will be among the groups most exposed to the practical mechanics of this shift.

Under the new rule:

Fixed four-year cap: Student and exchange visas will now carry a strict maximum of four years, after which an extension must be formally approved by USCIS rather than assumed to continue automatically.

Shorter departure window: The grace period for students to leave the US, transfer schools or change status after completing their degree has been cut from 60 days to 30 days.

No mid-course pivots: Graduate students can no longer change their stated educational objective at any point in their program, and cannot transfer to another academic institution without securing prior authorisation, reversing the flexibility that let students switch majors or schools without federal sign-off.

Indian students already in the US on a D/S basis, the transition into the new fixed-period system will happen automatically, with their authorised stay capped at four years from the rule's effective date rather than requiring fresh paperwork immediately.

"Most Americans understand the value of welcoming international students and getting rid of needless red tape," Doug Rand, a former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official, said.

"This rule would do the opposite." David J. Bier, director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, said the study and transfer restrictions lack any legal foundation.

"International students, many of whom will have spent years in the USA, will now have just 30 days to find an employer to sponsor them or immediately be turned into illegal immigrants. Have these people no understanding of how life works?" Bier added.