Passenger Vehicle Sales Surge 33% in July to Record High on Strong Demand

Passenger vehicle dispatches are estimated to have risen nearly 33% YoY to around 4.7 lakh units in July.
Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors and several other automakers reported strong domestic sales.
Industry executives attributed the demand to lower interest rates, tax relief and improving consumer sentiment.
India’s passenger vehicle market is estimated to have recorded its strongest-ever July performance, with domestic dispatches rising nearly 33% year-on-year (YoY) to around 4.7 lakh units, supported by favourable economic measures and strong consumer demand.
According to Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee, the industry is estimated to have sold between 4.65 lakh and 4.7 lakh passenger vehicles in July, compared with around 3.5 lakh units in the same month last year.
Speaking during a conference call with reporters, Banerjee said the industry was on course for around 33% growth, adding that lower borrowing costs, income tax relief and GST-related measures had created favourable conditions for vehicle purchases.
Policy Measures Drive Consumer Demand
Banerjee said lower repo rates have reduced vehicle financing costs, while income tax relief for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh has increased disposable income. He also identified GST 2.0 as another factor supporting demand.
"Fundamentally, these three tailwinds are very much there," Banerjee said, referring to GST 2.0, repo rate cuts and income tax relief.
Passenger vehicles are largely financed through loans, making interest rates an important factor in buying decisions. Higher disposable income and improved consumer confidence also appear to have encouraged buyers across different vehicle segments.
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Automakers Report Strong July Sales
Maruti Suzuki posted its highest-ever domestic sales for July, selling 1,96,203 vehicles, up 43.4% from 1,37,776 units a year earlier. The company said demand remained strong across its portfolio, from small cars to SUVs, while CNG models also continued to attract buyers.
Hyundai Motor India reported its best-ever monthly domestic sales of 54,210 units, a 23.3% increase over July 2025. Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg said the performance reflected strong customer confidence in the brand.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded domestic sales of 62,611 units, up 58% year-on-year, while Mahindra & Mahindra sold 60,048 utility vehicles, registering 20% growth. Honda Cars India reported a more than 48% increase in domestic sales to 6,014 units.
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Industry Eyes Festive Season Demand
Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a 5% rise in domestic sales to 30,516 units, while Kia India recorded its best-ever July with wholesale dispatches of 28,200 units, up 27.4% YoY.
JSW MG Motor India also achieved its highest-ever monthly wholesale dispatches after sales to dealers rose 22% to 8,158 units. Nissan Motor India posted one of the strongest growth rates, with domestic wholesales increasing to 4,518 units from 1,420 units a year ago.
With several automakers reporting record or near-record monthly volumes, the industry will now be watching whether the demand momentum continues during the upcoming festive season, which is traditionally one of the busiest periods for vehicle sales in India.