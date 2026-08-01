CM Rekha Gupta on Delhi’s EV Roadmap: Cleaner Air, New Industries and Inclusive Mobility

What convinced your government that now is the right time for such an aggressive transition?
This is more of a responsible rather than an aggressive transition. There is also a very practical reason behind this decision. During the winter months, vehicular emissions contribute nearly 23% of Delhi’s air pollution. Clean air is not a luxury; it is a basic human right. That’s why our EV policy has been designed as a complete ecosystem rather than merely as a subsidy scheme.
We are investing nearly ₹1,000cr to strengthen charging infrastructure and aim to expand Delhi’s public-charging network from around 9,000 points today to nearly 32,000 during the policy period. Alongside this, we are supporting battery swapping, promoting skill development, simplifying approvals and creating a transparent digital system for incentives. Our objective is simple: before asking people to change their vehicles, the government must first create the confidence that the entire ecosystem is ready.
How will your policy make EV ownership genuinely cheaper for middle-class families and gig workers?
Our objective is not merely to encourage people to purchase EVs; it is to ensure that owning an EV becomes financially smarter over its entire life cycle. The policy provides purchase incentives across different vehicle categories, registration fee exemptions, road-tax benefits and attractive scrapping incentives for eligible vehicles.
However, the real economic advantage begins after the vehicle is purchased. An EV costs significantly less to run than a petrol or diesel vehicle. The maintenance cost is also considerably lower because an EV has far fewer moving mechanical components than a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle. For someone who drives long distances every day, these savings are reflected in the household budget every month.
Our policy is especially sensitive to the needs of Delhi’s gig economy. Today, thousands of young people earn their livelihoods through delivery services, logistics platforms and shared mobility. Their vehicles are not simply modes of transport; they are productive assets that determine their daily earnings. By reducing fuel expenses and maintenance costs, we are helping them to increase their income while simultaneously contributing to cleaner air for the city.
Another important aspect is financing. As EV adoption grows, financial institutions are becoming increasingly confident about lending for EVs. Better financing options, lower running costs and government incentives together make EV ownership much more affordable than many people currently believe. As battery technology improves and manufacturing scales up, prices are expected to become even more competitive over the coming years.
Our policy does not treat batteries as waste; it treats them as valuable resources that should be recycled
The policy proposes ending new petrol two-wheeler registrations from 2028. Are you confident the market and charging ecosystem will be ready by then?
Two-wheelers account for nearly two-thirds of Delhi’s registered vehicles, making them the largest segment on our roads. If Delhi wants to significantly reduce vehicular emissions, this category has to be part of the solution. At the same time, we also recognise that millions of families depend on two-wheelers for their daily commute, work and livelihood. That is why we have provided a clear roadmap instead of sudden restrictions. The proposed timeline gives the entire ecosystem sufficient time to mature while ensuring that citizens have multiple affordable and reliable choices before any major transition takes place.
Our vision is that charging should become as accessible as withdrawing cash from an ATM. To ensure that expansion happens efficiently, Delhi Transco has been entrusted with planning and monitoring the charging network. We are also introducing a single-window clearance mechanism to simplify approvals for charging infrastructure.
Technology is also moving in our favour. Battery efficiency continues to improve, charging times are reducing, more vehicle models are entering the market and manufacturing costs are gradually declining. By 2028, consumers will have access to significantly better products.
Critics say the policy has focused almost entirely on battery EVs while overlooking flex-fuel vehicles.
We have approached this policy with an open mind and after extensive consultations with industry, technical experts, environmental specialists and other stakeholders. Our decision is not based on identifying which technology can deliver the greatest environmental benefit for Delhi at this point in time.
Flex-fuel technology is certainly an important innovation, and it has its own role in India’s broader mobility landscape. However, flex-fuel vehicles still rely on ICE and continue to produce tailpipe emissions, even if those emissions are lower than conventional petrol vehicles. Delhi faces unique environmental challenges. During winter, when air quality deteriorates significantly, we need solutions that can make the maximum possible difference in reducing local emissions. Battery EVs offer zero tailpipe emissions, making them the most effective option for improving urban air quality.
Delhi has had an EV policy since 2020, yet pollution levels have not abated. Why should people believe this version will make a measurable difference?
Air pollution is a complex challenge influenced by multiple factors, including vehicular emissions, construction dust, industrial activity, biomass burning, seasonal weather conditions and pollution originating beyond Delhi’s boundaries. Anyone who promises that one policy alone will solve the entire problem is oversimplifying a very complex issue. This policy is designed precisely with that objective win mind.
Our focus is not only on encouraging EV purchases but on building a complete ecosystem that supports large-scale adoption.
The Bharatiya Janata Party government is clear in its mandate: clean air is not a political promise, it is a public responsibility. This policy is one important step in fulfilling that responsibility. It may not be the only solution, but it is certainly one of the most important building blocks in creating a healthier, cleaner and more sustainable Delhi.
The shift to EVs will disrupt thousands of small automobile repair shops that depend on servicing ICE vehicles. Is there a plan to help these businesses re-skill?
As a government, we cannot celebrate technological progress while ignoring those who have spent decades building their skills around conventional automobiles. Development should never leave people behind. We fully recognise that EVs require a different set of technical skills.
The answer is not to replace these mechanics, it is to empower them with new capabilities. That’s why our policy places major emphasis on skill development and capacity building. The objective is to ensure that today’s mechanics become tomorrow’s EV specialists. When Delhi moves towards cleaner mobility, we want every mechanic, every technician and every young entrepreneur to move forward with it.
Battery EV offers zero tailpipe emission, making IT the most effective option for improving urban air quality
As EV adoption grows, battery waste will become a major environmental challenge. What is Delhi’s strategy for collection, recycling and safe disposal?
Our objective is not just to promote EVs; it is to build a truly sustainable circular economy around them. Our policy does not treat batteries as waste; it treats them as valuable resources that should be recovered, recycled and brought back into the economic cycle wherever possible.
We are also encouraging the development of organised battery-collection systems, authorised recycling facilities and safe handling practices. As battery-swapping networks expand across Delhi, they will naturally strengthen formal collection channels because batteries will increasingly move through organised networks rather than informal disposal systems. This reduces environmental risks while improving traceability and accountability.
If neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) states do not adopt similar policies, could vehicle registrations simply shift outside Delhi, undermining the policy’s objectives?
Environmental challenges do not recognise state boundaries, and neither should our solutions. Delhi shares its economic, social and transport ecosystem with the NCR. Therefore, clean mobility cannot be viewed through the lens of one state alone. At the same time, I do not believe Delhi should wait for others before taking the first step. Leadership means moving ahead with conviction.
If Delhi demonstrates that electric mobility leads to cleaner air, lower operating costs, better infrastructure and new economic opportunities, neighbouring states will naturally find value in adopting similar approaches. We also recognise that coordination is essential. Delhi will continue to work closely with the Centre, neighbouring states and regional institutions to promote greater harmonisation in charging infrastructure, vehicle standards and clean mobility planning across the NCR. Air pollution is a shared challenge, and collaborative solutions will always produce better outcomes than isolated efforts.
A large section of Delhi’s population lives in apartments and group housing societies where installing private chargers can be difficult.
The success of our EV policy depends on making charging convenient for every resident. Instead of expecting every household to install an indi-vidual charger, we are creating a model based on community-based charging infrastructure. Housing societies, resident welfare associations and developers will be encouraged and supported in establishing common charging facilities.
Future urban planning is another important aspect. We have decided that new government buildings and public infrastructure projects should be designed with EV readiness from the beginning. As Delhi continues to expand and redevelop, charging infrastructure should become a standard feature rather than an afterthought.