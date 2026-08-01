CM Rekha Gupta on Delhi’s EV Roadmap: Cleaner Air, New Industries and Inclusive Mobility

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Our objective is not merely to encourage people to purchase EVs; it is to ensure that owning an EV becomes financially smarter over its entire life cycle. The policy provides purchase incentives across different vehicle categories, registration fee exemptions, road-tax benefits and attractive scrapping incentives for eligible vehicles.

However, the real economic advantage begins after the vehicle is purchased. An EV costs significantly less to run than a petrol or diesel vehicle. The maintenance cost is also considerably lower because an EV has far fewer moving mechanical components than a conventional internal combustion engine vehicle. For someone who drives long distances every day, these savings are reflected in the household budget every month.

Our policy is especially sensitive to the needs of Delhi’s gig economy. Today, thousands of young people earn their livelihoods through delivery services, logistics platforms and shared mobility. Their vehicles are not simply modes of transport; they are productive assets that determine their daily earnings. By reducing fuel expenses and maintenance costs, we are helping them to increase their income while simultaneously contributing to cleaner air for the city.

Another important aspect is financing. As EV adoption grows, financial institutions are becoming increasingly confident about lending for EVs. Better financing options, lower running costs and government incentives together make EV ownership much more affordable than many people currently believe. As battery technology improves and manufacturing scales up, prices are expected to become even more competitive over the coming years.